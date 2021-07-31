Turkey reports 22,332 daily COVID-19 cases
5,107 people have been cured of coronavirus in Turkey over the past day, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
Another 79 people have died of a new strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Turkey over the past 24 hours.
According to the report, 259,196 people were tested for coronavirus infection in the country, and 22,332 new cases were registered.
