Turkey reveals spending to implement sea transport projects (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

Trend:

Turkey is conducting work on implementation of 32 maritime transport projects, the country’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure told Trend.

According to the ministry, the total value of the projects is over 6.8 billion Turkish liras ($800 million).

Last year, more than 2.5 billion Turkish liras were spent on projects in the field of sea transport, the ministry said.

"In 2021, 931 million Turkish liras ($109.9 million) will be spent on the implementation of projects in this area," added the ministry.

Work is underway on implementation of 469 projects in Turkey with a total value of more than 694.7 billion Turkish liras ($81.09 billion), of which 179 billion liras ($20.8 billion) came from foreign loans.

"Implementation of some of these projects began in previous years," the ministry said. "In 2021, 42.4 billion Turkish liras ($4.9 billion) will be allocated for implementing transport and infrastructure projects in Turkey, 5.9 billion liras ($690 million) of which will fall on foreign loans."

In 2020, over 282.7 billion Turkish liras ($33 billion) were allocated for the implementation of transport and infrastructure projects in Turkey, 56.85 billion liras ($6.64 billion) of which accounted for the foreign loans, reminded the ministry.