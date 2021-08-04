Turkey reports 24,832 daily COVID-19 cases
Turkey on Tuesday registered 24,832 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,795,665, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 126 to 51,645, while 6,243 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the Turkish Health Ministry.
A total of 256,163 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.
Turkey has started the mass vaccination against COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.
