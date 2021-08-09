Turkish FM names amount of damage from forest fires

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

Forest fires in Turkish Antalya province are completely localized, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports citing the Turkish media.

The minister made the remark at a briefing on forest fires.

“In total, financial damage in the amount of over 34.5 million Turkish liras ($3.98 million) was inflicted to 1,238 objects in the province,” Cavusoglu said.

According to the FM, the fires damaged 3,231 buildings (in 58 blocks).

“Highly damaged buildings will be demolished and rebuilt. Other houses that have suffered minor damage from the fires will be rebuilt. Currently, our citizens need shelter, and out of 400 mobile containers, 200 have already been installed. Also, as a result of fires, 93 vehicles, including 16 tractors, have burned down. The total amount of damage to vehicles is 2.05 million liras ($236,900). The agriculture sector also suffered as a result of fire. The losses in this segment amounted to 11 million liras ($1.27 million),” Cavusoglu said.

