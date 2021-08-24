Turkey registers 18,857 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Monday reported 18,857 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,234,520, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 232 to 54,765, while 15,833 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 282,528 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.