Erdogan names condition for normalization of relations with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan named the condition for the normalization of relations with Armenia, Trend reports.

Touching upon the topic of relations between Ankara and Yerevan, Erdogan noted that realistic approaches should replaceunilateral accusations.

"If Yerevan is ready to move in this direction, Ankara can start work on the gradual normalization of relations with Armenia".