Earthquake hits near Turkey’s Aegean coast

An earthquake with a 4.5 magnitude occurred near Turkey’s Aegean coast, Trend reports citing the Turkish media on Sept. 8.
The epicenter of the quake was located off the coast of Datcha district of Turkish Mugla province. The seismic center was located at a depth of 5,79 kilometers.
There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.
