Turkey surpasses 100 million doses of COVID-19 jabs administered
The number of coronavirus jabs administered by Turkey has surpassed 100 million doses, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said late Thursday in Ankara, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
"90% of COVID-19 patients have the delta variant," he warned.
"That's why we need to adhere to hygiene and social distancing until we achieve herd immunity."
Koca also underlined that people who have had two inactive COVID-19 vaccine doses need to get their booster shots as soon as possible.
