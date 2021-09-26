Turkey reports 26,145 daily COVID-19 cases
19,199 people have been cured of coronavirus in Turkey over the past day, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 193 to 62,745.
According to the report, 342,145 people were tested for coronavirus infection in the country, and 26,145 new cases were registered.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosts side event as part of UN General Assembly's 76th session (VIDEO)
Latest
Digitalization - most important tool for ensuring transparency of transit traffic, says Azerbaijani minister