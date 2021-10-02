Egypt signals progress in normalization of ties with Turkey
Turkey and Egypt are making progress toward the normalization of ties, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
"The issue (of normalizing relations) has not yet reached the next step but there is some progress that we hope we will build on," Shoukry said in an interview with the local MBC Egypt channel late Friday.
