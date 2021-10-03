Turkey confirms 27,351 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Sunday reported 27,351 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 7,238,267, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 194 to 64,661, while 22,004 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 348,462 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 54.03 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 45.02 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 110.33 million doses including the booster jabs.