Turkey shares data on car shipments between its Haydarpasha and Ukrainian Chornomorsk ports

Turkey 4 October 2021 13:12 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey shares data on car shipments between its Haydarpasha and Ukrainian Chornomorsk ports
EBRD to not abandon work on infrastructure projects despite COVID-19 - regional head (Interview)
EBRD to not abandon work on infrastructure projects despite COVID-19 - regional head (Interview)
US conducting negotiations with Uzbekistan to use military facilities for counterterrorism operations
US conducting negotiations with Uzbekistan to use military facilities for counterterrorism operations
CAREC countries could benefit from customs efficiency improvement
CAREC countries could benefit from customs efficiency improvement
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Hydrogen projects: overview of fundraising in 2020-21 Oil&Gas 14:45
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 4 Society 14:43
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 4 Georgia 14:42
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates 'Jabrayil' substation Politics 14:41
Azerbaijani president lays foundation for joint service center of KAMAZ and Ganja Automobile Plant in Jabrayil Politics 14:38
President Ilham Aliyev visits Jabrayil district Politics 14:14
Turkmenistan increases electricity exports Turkmenistan 14:08
I'm looking forward to return to native Jabrayil after mine clearance - former Azerbaijani IDP Society 14:06
Uzbekistan to hold early voting in presidential elections on October 14 - 20 Uzbekistan 14:02
Azerbaijan shares data on COVID-19 cases among different age groups Society 13:55
300 railway stations to be connected with high-speed rail corridors in India Other News 13:54
Iran sees increase in exports through Khorramshahr border checkpoint Business 13:51
UN Office at Geneva and Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosting High-Level Meeting (PHOTO) Society 13:47
Turkey records growth in cargo, passenger traffic at Konya Airport Turkey 13:46
Freight turnover at airport of Turkish Trabzon province increases in 8M2021 Turkey 13:35
Azerbaijan launches TV and radio broadcasting in liberated Kalbajar district (PHOTO) ICT 13:32
US trying to find opportunities to create co-op between Azerbaijan and Armenia - ambassador Politics 13:31
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 13:19
President Ilham Aliyev's sincere conversation with resident of Tartar city (PHOTO) Politics 13:13
Turkey shares data on car shipments between its Haydarpasha and Ukrainian Chornomorsk ports Turkey 13:12
Turkey reveals data on ships received at Izmir port over 8M2021 Turkey 13:11
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 4 Uzbekistan 13:08
President Ilham Aliyev visits Albanian-Udi church: If it were Armenian, would they have brought it to this state? (VIDEO) Politics 13:06
“3+3” regional co-o platform to further develop relations between countries - Iranian expert Business 13:05
Uzbekistan to co-op with Rothschild & Co in reforming national banking system Finance 13:03
More US centers to appear in Azerbaijani cities Society 12:58
Volume of Japanese investments in Azerbaijan revealed Business 12:58
Israel Aerospace signs cargo aircraft conversion deal with Avolon Israel 12:51
Euro zone investor morale slumps to 6-month low Europe 12:47
Specific steps being taken to effectively use existing water resources in our liberated lands, very serious program being implemented - President Aliyev Politics 12:47
There was former Armenian president Serzhik Sarkisyan among those deserters - Azerbaijani president Politics 12:47
President Ilham Aliyev to revanchists in Armenia: If there are further provocation, statements or actions against us, we will crush your head without looking at anyone Politics 12:46
We have this information in our archives. His birth certificate state that his name is Serzhik, then he changed it to Serzh - Azerbaijani president Politics 12:46
OPEC+ seen keeping oil output policy unchanged Oil&Gas 12:45
Japanese company ready to work in agriculture sector in Azerbaijan's Karabakh Business 12:45
Azerbaijani MFA tweets about anniversary of Armenia's shelling of Ganja Politics 12:45
President Aliyev to former Armenian president: I am standing in Sugovushan, if you are a man, come over here Politics 12:40
It was the likes of Serzhik Sarkisyan who lost the war, he now wants to blame defeat on Pashinyan - Azerbaijani president Politics 12:40
It was Kocharyan who took Serzhik by the ear and brought him to office - President Aliyev Politics 12:39
Uzbekistan intends to open production of vehicles in Turkmenistan Business 12:29
Uzbekneftegaz receives flow of natural gas from Urtabulak field Oil&Gas 12:22
Kazakhstan’s Atyrau Oil Refinery to buy pumps via tender Tenders 12:19
WHO concerned over paperwork, not Sputnik V - Russian Health Minister Russia 12:14
Until last minutes of war, Armenian army remained in fear - President Aliyev Politics 12:13
Exercises with participation of servicemen of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia kicks off in Tbilisi Politics 12:06
Turkmenistan talks construction of luxury hotel in north Ashgabat Turkmenistan 11:58
Azerbaijani agrarian agency ready to co-op with int’l organizations Business 11:57
Turkmenistan’s cotton-spinning mill begins products export to China Turkmenistan 11:48
Azerbaijan's Karabakh Revival Fund negotiating to attract investments in renewable energy sector Oil&Gas 11:46
Azerbaijan releases stats on COVID-19 infection rate countrywide Society 11:45
Brent prices set to dip in 2022 - Capital Economics Oil&Gas 11:44
Japanese company, Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs Confederation sign memorandum of co-op (PHOTO) Economy 11:42
Fact that Sugovushan settlement was in our hands gave us advantage in our future operations - President Aliyev Politics 11:41
Siemens to participate in construction of combined power plant in Uzbek capital Oil&Gas 11:39
Azerbaijani ombudsman issues appeal on anniversary of Armenia's shelling Azerbaijani cities Politics 11:29
India’s 450GW target listed in US ‘Energy Compact’ as climate goal Other News 11:25
Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC opens tender to buy tires Tenders 11:16
Turkey shares data on number of received ships in north-west for 8M2021 Turkey 11:15
Turkey shares data on car shipments between its Zonguldak and Ukrainian Chornomorsk ports Turkey 10:50
Central Bank of Iran unveils amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 10:49
Azerbaijan Railways talks role of North-South corridor in trade turnover of participants Transport 10:48
Japanese investors, companies to be invited for reconstruction work in Azerbaijan's Karabakh Economy 10:45
Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia to discuss military co-op Politics 10:43
Georgia updates GDP forecast Georgia 10:34
ADB to support Uzbekistan in attracting private investments Business 10:32
Allegations about third forces near Azerbaijani-Iranian border - unfounded, MFA says Politics 10:27
Contest for the title of national champion starts with Nar’s general sponsorship Society 10:17
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Al ArabiyaTV channel on October 4, 2020 (VIDEO) Politics 10:15
Iranian currency rates for October 4 Finance 10:08
Full return in aviation fuel demand not forecast before 2024 Oil&Gas 10:07
Iran’s Bouali Sina Petrochemical Company boosts production Oil&Gas 10:05
Oil prices will not break sustainably above USD80/bbl Oil&Gas 10:04
Trade turnover of Azerbaijan with Turkey shows annual growth Turkey 10:04
Azerbaijani gymnasts win medal at European Championship in Italy Society 10:03
Turkmenistan’s State Concern to purchase chemical products from Uzbekistan Business 09:58
Azerbaijani startups, companies reach several agreements at ‘TEKNOFEST’ in Turkey ICT 09:56
Alstom offers world's fastest train to India Other News 09:53
India's Bharat Biotech plans to supply 90 million Covaxin doses a month by Dec Other News 09:52
Fintech market is expected to grow about USD 84 billion by 2025: Indian minister Other News 09:48
Indian's health ministry says no third dose booster planned, focus is on second jab Other News 09:48
Iran shares data on its trade turnover via customs of Mazandaran Province Business 09:47
Iran sees increase in foreign investments attracted into its Markazi Province Finance 09:38
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev addresses the people due to liberation of Jabrayil city on October 4, 2020 (PHOTO) Politics 09:36
Iran provides loans on cultivation of sugar beet Business 09:36
Iran unveils data on electricity generation by Shahid Soleimani TPP Oil&Gas 09:35
Oil falls ahead of OPEC+ supply policy meeting Oil&Gas 09:29
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still falling Finance 09:29
Iran discloses volume of essential products imported via northern ports Business 09:29
Champions Chess Tour: Teymur Rajabov defeats Shahriyar Mammadyarov Society 09:28
Israel decreases export of locally-made goods to Kazakhstan Business 09:22
Azerbaijani wrestler wins bronze at World Championship in Norway Society 09:21
Iran starts implementing plan to boost agricultural production Business 09:20
Incoming Japan PM to call Oct 31 election - NHK Other News 08:50
China renews blue alert for rainstorms Other News 08:22
USAID assisting Kazakhstan in its goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 - embassy (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 08:00
1,717 more COVID-19 cases in 24 hr, total at 892,710 Kazakhstan 07:48
5.6-magnitude quake jolts central Iran Iran 07:39
Koreas restore cross-border hotlines Other News 07:03
Yoshihide Suga’s government resigns, Japanese parliament to appoint new Prime Minister Other News 06:10
Eight dead after small plane crashes near Italy's Milan Europe 05:12
All news