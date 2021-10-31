Erdogan meets with Macron in Rome

Turkey 31 October 2021 18:12 (UTC+04:00)
Erdogan meets with Macron in Rome

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The meeting took place at the Nuvola congress center, closed to the press, and lasted 50 minutes.

Earlier, the Turkish leader held talks in Rome with US President Joe Biden, as well as a number of other bilateral meetings.

