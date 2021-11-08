Turkey shares stats of chemical exports to Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

Turkey increased export of chemical products to Iran by 35 percent from January through August 2021 compared to the same period last year - up to $304.1 million, the Ministry of Trade of Turkey told Trend.

In August 2021, the export value of chemicals from Turkey to Iran rose by 19.2 percent compared to August 2020 - up to $38.7 million, the ministry said.

Turkey in total increased export of chemical products by 38.7 percent in the first 8 months of this year compared to the same period of last year - up to $15.9 billion.

Turkey exported chemical products worth more than $2.04 billion in August 2021, which is 49.1 percent more compared to the same month of 2020.

Over the last 12 months (from August 2020 to August 2021), Turkey’s exports of chemical products made up nearly $22.7 billion.