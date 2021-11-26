Turkey has effective legislation toward violence against women: Erdogan

Turkey is one of the countries with the most effective and comprehensive legislation regarding violence against women, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Marking International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Erdogan wrote on Twitter that this is a global problem.

He reminded that in July, the government unveiled a fourth national action plan targeting “violence towards women” that mostly focuses on domestic violence, which is comprised of five main targets, 28 strategies and 227 activities.

“We will continue to take all necessary legal and administrative measures depending on the changing conditions and emerging needs.”

“We have stood by women in their struggle for rights in every field, and we will continue to do so in the future,” the president added.

“Hopefully, we will completely eliminate violence against women by strengthening our humanitarian and moral values,” he said, underlining that Turkey is determined in this regard.