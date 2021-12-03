Turkey's foreign trade turnover grows in October 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Turkey's foreign trade turnover in October 2021 amounted to $43 billion, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend on Dec. 2.

According to the ministry, the country’s exports increased by 20.1 percent compared to the same month of 2020 - up to nearly $20.8 billion, while imports - by 12.8 percent, equaling $22.2 billion.

From January through October this year, the foreign trade turnover amounted to $397.2 billion, of which over $181.6 billion accounted for exports (up by 33.9 percent on annual basis), and $215.5 billion - for imports (rise of 22.5 percent compared to 10M2020), the ministry said.

In 2020, Turkey's foreign trade turnover value was $388.8 billion. The exports decreased by 6.3 percent compared to 2019, settling at $169.4 billion. At the same time, Turkish imports grew by 4.3 percent compared to 2019, reaching $219.3 billion, reminded the ministry.