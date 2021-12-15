Turkey has appointed a special envoy for Armenia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15
Trend:
Turkey has appointed the former ambassador to the United States, Serdar Kilic, as a special representative for the normalization of relations with Armenia.
As Trend reports with reference to the local media, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said this during his visit to the UAE.
Along with this, the chief diplomat of Turkey added that work within the framework of the normalization of relations is being carried out in a manner coordinated with Azerbaijan.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Armenia has to work on peace agreement and to comply with normal behavior in 21st century - President Ilham Aliyev
MUSIAD is example of Azerbaijan-Turkey brotherhood - newly elected head of Azerbaijani office of MUSIAD
France intends to participate in mine clearance operations in Azerbaijani liberated lands – ambassador
Azerbaijani doctors operated on one of detained Armenian soldiers wounded in mid-Nov - Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan, Armenia are neighbors anyway, none of us is going to fly away to another planet - President Ilham Aliyev
After Karabakh war, some countries appealed to Azerbaijan to learn from our experience – President Ilham Aliyev
About 30 soldiers were detained after Armenia’s military provocation in November and we do not hide the number - Azerbaijani president
We are victors, and this reality must be taken into account, Karabakh conflict is resolved - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan, Armenia reach full agreement about opening of railroad connection– President Ilham Aliyev
Signs of revanchism is visible in Armenian society, in their political spectrum - President Ilham Aliyev
Armenia must implement Azerbaijan’s Zangazur transport corridor project without any preconditions – Russian expert
Heads of Azerbaijan’s SMBDA, Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority meet in Riyadh