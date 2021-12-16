Minimum wage to increase by 50% in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the new minimum wage in the country for 2022, Trend reports referring to Anadolu.

President Erdogan said that the new minimum wage has been set at 4,250 lira ($271.68).

"The minimum wage in Turkey for the coming year is by 50 percent more than the current figure," the president added. "We are committed to supporting workers and employers who create the basis of the country's economy."

"Turkey will abolish income tax and levies on the minimum wage from January 1, 2022," the president said. "This step is aimed at protecting employers. Amid the historical increase in the minimum wage in Turkey, we also reduce the burden on employers by 450 lira ($28.77)."

The minimum wage rate in Turkey in 2021 was set at 3,577.5 lira ($228.69) - gross (excluding taxes) for a single employee and 2,825.9 lira ($180.64) - net (net of tax).