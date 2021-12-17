Turkey confirms 18,100 daily COVID-19 cases
Turkey on Thursday reported 18,100 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 9,118,424, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 167 to 79,863, while 25,664 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.
A total of 354,003 tests were conducted over the past day, the ministry said.
Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.
