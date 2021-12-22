Turkey-Germany ties should be guided by common sense: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a congratulatory phone call to the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday, said that bilateral ties between Turkey and Germany should be guided by common sense and a strategic view, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

According to a statement by Turkey's Directorate of Communications, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional issues. President Erdogan emphasized the need for close coordination and regular contact.

He said relations between Turkey and the European Union should advance in line with a positive agenda based on the perspective of accession, it added.

Both leaders affirmed their willingness to continue with close coordination between Berlin and Ankara, German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement.