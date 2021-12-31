Erdogan urges citizens to keep savings in Turkish lira

The current swings in the Turkish lira are temporary, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday, stressing that the recent volatility in exchange rates was largely under control, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Addressing an event in Istanbul, Erdogan said the country was taking measures to prevent the volatility in the lira, saying that the national currency would stabilize next week. He also said that he expects normalization regarding price hikes.

Those allured by foreign exchange volatility faced dire results, the president said, stressing that citizens should keep all their savings in the lira.

Erdogan also called on Turks to bring their under-mattress gold savings into the banking system.

“I want all my citizens to keep their savings in our own money, to run all their business with our own money,” Erdogan said.

“Let’s not forget this: as long as we don’t take our own money as a benchmark, we are doomed to sink. The Turkish lira, our money, that is what we will go forward with. Not with foreign currency.”

The president on Dec. 20 announced a new scheme to protect lira deposits against currency volatility, a measure designed to make citizens feel safer about holding their savings in the bank.

The scheme effectively ties the value of special new deposits to the U.S. dollar by promising to compensate for losses incurred from swings in the exchange rate.

The country’s central bank earlier this week said it would also extend an incentive program to people who hold their savings in gold.

The move had reversed the recent lira slide and triggered a historic 50% surge in the lira value in the week through Dec. 24.

The lira stood at 13.3 against the dollar at 0806 GMT on Friday, 0.6% weaker than Thursday’s close.

Erdogan said the government was concentrating all its strength and resources on establishing a new economy focused on employment and stability.

"Our aim is to provide both business people and citizens with a climate of trust and stability," he noted.

Erdogan also reiterated his view that interest rates were the cause of inflation.

He said that for some time, they have been waging the battle of saving the Turkish economy from the cycle of high interest rates and high inflation and taking it on the path of growth through investment, employment, production, exports and current account surplus.

“Interest rates down, interest rates up. Let us please take this out of our books,” he stressed. “Interest rates are the reason, inflation is the result. Interest makes the rich richer and the poor poorer.”