Turkey's daily COVID-19 caseload hits new high of 110,682

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Trend:

Turkey reported a record 110,682 daily COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 11,833,165, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 217, while 86,671 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 457,885 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.