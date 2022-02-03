Turkey's daily COVID-19 caseload hits new high of 110,682
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3
Trend:
Turkey reported a record 110,682 daily COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 11,833,165, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 217, while 86,671 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.
A total of 457,885 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Turkey pursuing normalization of relations with Armenia with consent and approval of Azerbaijan - official
National values are also needed to protect our country from external influences and not to break the moral bonds between generations - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijan plans to conduct measures for restoring flora, fauna in liberated territories - state service
Young Azerbaijanis serve in army with pride, accomplish all tasks with dignity - chief of general staff (PHOTO)
Goal of Soros supporters to turn youth against their state, ancestors, and history - President Ilham Aliyev
Azerbaijani society and the Azerbaijani government unequivocally stand guard over national interests today - President Ilham Aliyev
Today, Azerbaijan moving forward with confidence, main tasks facing country resolved - President Ilham Aliyev (OPENING SPEECH)