Turkish president talks health condition after testing positive for COVID-19
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6
Trend:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has undergone check-up this morning, Trend reports referring to Erdogan’s message on Twitter in which the president spoke about his health after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
"Today my wife Emine and me are suffering from a mild symptoms and continue to work online," he wrote.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted recently that he and his wife Emine Erdogan contracted omicron COVID-19 variant.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
EC extends ban on roadshows, vehicle rallies for polls; relaxes norms for indoor and outdoor political meets
OSCE MG failed to fulfill its task in South Caucasus and now it must deal with new issues – Russian analyst
Looking forward to further strengthening of strategic partnership with Ukraine - Azerbaijani MFA (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan and Ukraine continue to deepen strategic relations and bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation - MFA (PHOTO)
Gratifying to see current level and every day expansion of Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations based on such strong foundations - President Ilham Aliyev
Ionian Adriatic Pipeline project company to be established soon - state secretary of Montenegro (Exclusive)