Turkish National Defense Minister tests positive for coronavirus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6
Trend:
Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has tested positive for the coronavirus, Trend reports according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.
"My test for COVID-19 turned out to be positive. I feel good, I continue to work, taking appropriate measures," said Hulusi Akar.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he and his wife tested positive for coronavirus infection. On Sunday, he said he continues to work remotely as medics said he has a mild form of the disease.
