Turkey confirms 96,514 daily COVID-19 cases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8
Trend:
Turkey reported 96,514 new COVID-19 cases, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 236, while 83,274 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.
A total of 432,131 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.
