Turkey confirms 96,514 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey 8 February 2022 07:14 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

Turkey reported 96,514 new COVID-19 cases, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 236, while 83,274 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 432,131 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

