UAE, Turkey sign 13 agreements during Erdogan’s meeting with Mohammed bin Zayed

The UAE and Turkey signed 13 cooperation agreements covering various sectors including defense and trade, during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s meeting with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported on Monday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The signed agreements covered the following sectors: defense, health, climate change, industry, technology, culture, agriculture, trade, economy, youth, transportation, disaster management, meteorology, communication, and archive, according to Anadolu.

Erdogan arrived in the UAE on Monday marking his first visit to the Gulf country in nearly a decade.

During a meeting at Abu Dhabi’s presidential palace Qasr al-Watan, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional and international developments, UAE’s state news agency WAM reported.

The two leaders stressed how both countries shared a similar vision regarding supporting peaceful efforts and solutions toward strengthening security and stability in the region.

The Crown Prince noted that the agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between the two countries during his visit to Turkey three months ago set the foundation for revitalizing and boosting the economic and commercial partnership between the UAE and Turkey.

He added that the UAE is keen on cooperating with Turkey to confront mutual challenges facing the region through dialogue, consultations and diplomatic solutions.