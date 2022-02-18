Turkey holds interest rates unchanged at 14 pct

Turkey's central bank kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday, keeping it at 14 percent, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"While cumulative impact of the recent policy decisions is being monitored, to create a foundation for sustainable price stability, the comprehensive review of the policy framework is being conducted with the aim of encouraging permanent liraization in all policy tools of the bank," it said in a written statement.

The bank said it will continue to use all available instruments decisively within the framework of "liraization strategy" until strong indicators point to a permanent fall in inflation and the medium-term 5 percent target is achieved in pursuit of the primary objective of price stability.