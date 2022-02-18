Turkey holds interest rates unchanged at 14 pct
Turkey's central bank kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday, keeping it at 14 percent, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
"While cumulative impact of the recent policy decisions is being monitored, to create a foundation for sustainable price stability, the comprehensive review of the policy framework is being conducted with the aim of encouraging permanent liraization in all policy tools of the bank," it said in a written statement.
The bank said it will continue to use all available instruments decisively within the framework of "liraization strategy" until strong indicators point to a permanent fall in inflation and the medium-term 5 percent target is achieved in pursuit of the primary objective of price stability.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iranian, Russian FMs discuss importance of “3 + 3” format in ensuring interests of regional countries
Latest
Israel hopes its companies to be part of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan – ambassador (Interview) (PHOTO)
During January riots there was real threat to security of Kazakh citizens and integrity of country - president
Kazakhstan to hold accountable those responsible for violating rights of citizens during January riots
US remains committed to supporting Azerbaijan’s efforts to bolster European energy security - State Dept
ICRC Azerbaijan takes number of biological samples from family members of persons went missing in First Karabakh War
President Ilham Aliyev clearly outlines formula for Armenia’s way out of economic crisis – head of Trend News Agency's Foreign Projects Directorate (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport makes statement over protest of truck drivers