Turkey confirms 92,406 daily COVID-19 cases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18
Trend:
Turkey reported 92,406 new COVID-19 cases, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 258, while 103,988 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.
A total of 465,563 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.
