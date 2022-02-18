Turkey confirms 92,406 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey 18 February 2022 07:16 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey confirms 92,406 daily COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

Trend:

Turkey reported 92,406 new COVID-19 cases, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 258, while 103,988 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 465,563 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

