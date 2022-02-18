Turkey to continue principled, responsible stance in NATO: Erdogan
Turkey will continue its principled and responsible stance within NATO, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the alliance’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday as Ankara celebrates 70 years of membership, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
Erdogan and Stoltenberg in a phone call discussed the cooperation between Ankara and the alliance as well as regional issues.
The president thanked Stoltenberg for clearly underlining Turkey’s indispensable position within NATO on various platforms.
He said that in the new strategic concept, the threat of terrorism must be reflected with all its dimensions and that it is Turkey’s natural right to expect solidarity and support from its allies in areas such as the fight against terrorism.
