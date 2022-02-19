Turkey confirms 87,411 daily COVID-19 cases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19
Trend:
Turkey reported 87,411 new COVID-19 cases, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 264, while 102,094 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.
A total of 463,855 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.
