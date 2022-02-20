Turkey confirms 80,454 daily COVID-19 cases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20
Trend:
Turkey reported 80,454 new COVID-19 cases, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 278, while 96,664 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.
A total of 462,252 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.
