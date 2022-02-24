Turkey confirms 86,600 daily COVID-19 cases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24
Trend:
Turkey reported 86,600 new COVID-19 cases, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 268, while 95,526 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.
A total of 464,085 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.
