Turkey confirms 86,600 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey 24 February 2022 06:31 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

Turkey reported 86,600 new COVID-19 cases, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 268, while 95,526 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 464,085 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

