Turkey unveils cargo traffic via Ambarli port

Turkey 25 February 2022 17:49 (UTC+04:00)
Latest
Russian president ready to send delegation to Minsk for holding talks with Ukraine Europe 18:05
Turkey shares volumes of marine fuel exports to Georgia Oil&Gas 18:05
Turkey shares number of vessels received by Iskenderun port in January 2022 Turkey 18:02
Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan trade turnover for 1M2022 unveiled Uzbekistan 17:55
Boeing delivers 12th P-8I maritime patrol aircraft to Indian Navy Other News 17:50
Turkey unveils cargo traffic via Ambarli port Turkey 17:49
Azerbaijan, Egypt sign memorandum on co-op between SMEs (PHOTO) Business 17:43
IFAD talks on support for Georgia's rural sector (Exclusive) Georgia 17:42
WB to hold seminar in Baku - country manager in Azerbaijan Economy 17:41
Turkey discloses freight transshipment via its ports from Greece Turkey 17:41
Liabilities of Georgia's commercial banks decrease Georgia 17:39
Turkmengas opens tender to buy material, technical resources Tenders 17:38
Uzbekistan completes agreement on road map of interaction with EEC Tajikistan 17:28
India to export $500bn green energy by 2042, Ambani says Other News 17:28
Artificial intelligence will transform agriculture trade in 21st century, says PM Narendra Modi Other News 17:27
Kyrgyzstan plans to purchase Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine Kyrgyzstan 17:23
Azerbaijani athletes getting ready to perform at World Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics Society 17:23
Azerbaijan discloses timeframe for completing construction of school in Shusha Society 17:20
Turkey reveals cargo transportation via local ports from Netherlands in January 2022 Turkey 17:18
Turkey almost doubles crude oil imports from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 17:17
27th Azerbaijan and Baku Championship among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics wraps up (PHOTO) Society 17:08
Azerbaijani State Tax Service announces several reforms Economy 17:05
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 17:05
Germany’s federal government reports that Ukrainian president is in Kyiv Europe 17:02
Uzbekistan intends to join number of EAEU’s projects Uzbekistan 16:55
Israel's NewMed Energy looks to enter Moroccan market Israel 16:51
Azerbaijani Embassy, Diaspora participating in delivery of compatriots from Ukraine to Moldova - ambassador Politics 16:48
TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan to give additional impetus to innovations, technologies dev't in country (PHOTO) Society 16:43
Russian observers arrive to Turkmenistan ahead of upcoming presidential elections Business 16:42
All people must work in name of peace and tranquility to avoid such tragedies as Khojaly in future - UK ambassador Politics 16:28
EU fails to show decisive position on Ukrainian issue – Turkish president Turkey 16:22
Ukraine reports about destruction of Russian tanks in its Chernihiv region Europe 16:21
Ukrainian ambassador discloses death toll among civilians Europe 16:18
National Bank of Canada beats quarterly profit expectations Other News 16:10
Number of Azerbaijanis in Ukraine's Kharkiv being clarified - Honorary Consul Politics 16:10
VTB Bank Georgia prepared for financial sanctions Georgia 15:47
Russia’s VTB Bank stops foreign currency transactions in Georgia Georgia 15:45
Turkey's doctors arrive in Azerbaijan to examine Second Karabakh War veterans (PHOTO) Society 15:39
Ukrainian president offers Russian counterpart to hold talks Europe 15:36
Ukraine working on options for return of its citizens from Azerbaijan - ambassador Politics 15:33
Turkmenistan decreases crude oil supplies to Turkey Oil&Gas 15:22
Sniper training course continues in Azerbaijani Army Society 15:14
Armenia must be held legally responsible for murder of people in Khojaly - aide to Azerbaijani president Politics 14:51
Second Karabakh War, trilateral statement create new opportunities in region - minister Politics 14:39
Turkey's fuel exports to Georgia plummet in 2021 Oil&Gas 14:32
Ashgabat hosting trainings on best practices for holding presidential election Business 14:28
VTB Azerbaijan recommends clients refrain from any operations in US dollars and euros Economy 14:21
Azerbaijan discovers mass graves in Kalbajar, Shusha, Khojavand - minister Politics 14:18
Toyota agrees to union's pay hike demands Other News 14:13
Kazakh KazMunayTeniz opens tender for wells overhaul Kazakhstan 14:13
EU faces high energy inflation Oil&Gas 14:06
Azerbaijan's Parliament adopts statement on 30th anniversary of Khojaly genocide Politics 13:55
Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide is clear illustration of Armenia's racist policy - minister Politics 13:39
Ashgabat supports expansion of US businesses interest in Turkmenistan Business 13:12
Final day of 27th Azerbaijan and Baku Championship among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics kicks off (PHOTO) Society 13:11
Revenues of SOCAR’s carbamide plant grow sixfold Oil&Gas 13:07
Azerbaijan's GDP, non-oil sector grew in 2021 - minister Economy 12:58
SOCAR Carbamide triples production Oil&Gas 12:52
Georgia refuses joining economic sanctions imposed on Russia - PM Georgia 12:48
Afghanistan presents Turkmenistan with TAPI security plan Transport 12:46
SOCAR Carbamide sees significant increase in exports Oil&Gas 12:45
Azerbaijan's MFA calls on its citizens staying in Ukraine to leave for Moldova by land Politics 12:39
SOCAR Carbamide names timeframe for fully repay borrowing Oil&Gas 12:34
Uzbekistan discloses volume of service provided for 1M2022 Uzbekistan 12:30
Turkmenistan significantly increases trade with EU Business 12:26
International event “Recognize to Reconcile” held in ADA University (PHOTO) Politics 12:25
Azerbaijan works hard on restoring Karabakh's Shusha - French photographer Politics 12:17
Georgia - Uzbekistan trade turnover increases Georgia 11:58
Main priority of Azerbaijan's development strategy - competitive economy - aide to president Economy 11:55
Jaishankar speaks to counterparts from Russia, Romania, Hungary & Slovakia Other News 11:48
Indian Embassy in Hungary sends team to facilitate exit of Indians from Ukraine Other News 11:41
Turkey's FM talks right of Russian fleet to pass through Turkish straits in case of closure Russia 11:39
Ukraine announces air raid alert in Kyiv Europe 11:35
Azerbaijani minister discloses tax revenues in budget in 2021 Economy 11:34
Ukrainian Interior Ministry accuses Russia of plans to attack Kyiv Europe 11:22
Georgia shares data on coal imports from Kazakhstan Georgia 11:07
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Internal Affairs Kazakhstan 11:05
SECO allocates funds to enhance capacities for macroeconomic planning in Azerbaijan Business 11:03
Kazakhstan's Internal Affairs Minister relieved of his duties Kazakhstan 10:58
Indian Navy welcomes foreign warships arriving for MILAN 2022 Other News 10:57
No cases of COVID-19 officially registered in Tajikistan for already fifth day Tajikistan 10:53
Turkmenistan considering establishment of regular car ferry line with Russian port Transport 10:41
SECO to continue focusing on strengthening public finance management in Azerbaijan Business 10:37
Over 6 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine arrived in Kyrgyzstan in 2021 Kyrgyzstan 10:37
Several officials detained during operation in Absheron - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office Society 10:37
Uzbekistan sets national goals and targets for sustainable development Uzbekistan 10:35
Azerbaijani currency rates for February 25 Finance 10:34
SECO stands ready to consider new project ideas in Azerbaijan Business 10:33
Turkey talks about possibility of closing Bosporus to Russian warships under Montreux Convention Turkey 10:33
Azerbaijani parliament to adopt statement on 30th anniversary of Khojaly genocide Politics 10:32
Russia-Ukraine crisis may raise oil prices beyond $130/bbl Oil&Gas 10:21
Russian Center for Fourth Industrial Revolution interested in co-op with Azerbaijan ICT 10:21
Kazakh company to purchase spares via tender Tenders 10:14
Turkmenistan working with partners to create corridor for access to Middle Eastern ports Transport 10:12
Georgia names main ferroalloys export destinations Georgia 10:10
Moody's withdraws Russian Promsvyazbank's ratings Business 10:06
Insight Partners raises $20b twelfth fund Israel 09:57
SOCAR Energy Ukraine operates as usual Oil&Gas 09:47
US Los Angeles hosts Khojaly Genocide Commemoration (PHOTO) US 09:46
Ukraine reports shelling of Rivne airport World 09:46
