EU fails to show decisive position on Ukrainian issue – Turkish president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25
Trend:
Unfortunately, the EU and all those who adhere to the pro-Western views have not yet demonstrated a serious and decisive position on the Ukrainian issue, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters, Trend reports.
"They only advise to Ukraine,” the Turkish president added. “There are no specific steps. This advice is being voiced up till now. The steps on this issue will be discussed at today's NATO summit.”
The president also expressed hope that during today's NATO summit its participants will take a more decisive position on the Ukrainian issue.
