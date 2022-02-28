Turkey confirms 49,792 daily COVID-19 cases
Turkey reported 49,792 new COVID-19 cases, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 206, while 69,845 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.
A total of 394,263 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.
