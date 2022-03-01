Erdogan, Lukashenko discuss Ukraine-Russia peace talks
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan late on Monday spoke with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko to discuss the latest developments and the first round of peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials aimed at ending the conflict, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
In a phone call, Erdogan told Lukashenko that Turkey "will continue to make efforts to stop this war and establish peace," the Turkish Presidency wrote on Twitter.
