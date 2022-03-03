Turkey evacuates 404 more citizens from Ukraine - Cavushoglu
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3
Trend:
Turkey evacuated 404 more citizens from Ukraine, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
According to him, the number of evacuated Turkish citizens has reached 8454 people.
The minister noted that Turkish citizens previously evacuated from Ukraine arrived in the country on a Turkish Airlines flight from Bucharest and Warsaw.
