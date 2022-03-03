Turkey confirms 56,780 daily COVID-19 cases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3
Trend:
Turkey reported 56,780 new COVID-19 cases, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 189, while 68,268 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.
A total of 407,536 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.
