Turkey confirms 56,780 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey 3 March 2022 07:36 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

Trend:

Turkey reported 56,780 new COVID-19 cases, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 189, while 68,268 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 407,536 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

