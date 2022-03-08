Defense Ministers of Russia and Turkey discuss situation in Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu held telephone conversations with Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar, the Russian military department told reporters, Trend reports citing TASS.

"During the talks, the situation in Ukraine was discussed, as well as other topical issues of cooperation between the two countries through the defense departments."

The previous talks between the heads of the military departments of Russia and Turkey were held on March 1. Then Sergei Shoigu and Hulusi Akar also exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine. In addition, the situation in the Middle East region was discussed.