Erdogan discusses situation in Ukraine with leaders of more than 20 countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 8

Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he discussed the situation in Ukraine with the leaders of more than 20 countries, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

At a meeting with a group of women heads of local administrations, the Turkish leader said that the situation in Ukraine remains on the agenda of his contacts and discussions on this issue will continue.

According to him, in the current situation it is very important to outline Turkey's position in the region. "In such periods, the cohesion of the authorities and the people is very important," the Turkish leader stressed.