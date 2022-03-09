Turkey confirms 37,407 daily COVID-19 cases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9
Trend:
Turkey reported 37,407 new COVID-19 cases, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 130, while 69,294 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.
A total of 365,005 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.
