Turkey confirms 37,407 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey 9 March 2022 07:25 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9

Trend:

Turkey reported 37,407 new COVID-19 cases, according to its health ministry, Trend reports.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 130, while 69,294 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 365,005 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

