Turkish defense minister discusses aircraft, commercial ships with Ukrainian counterpart

Turkey Materials 11 May 2022 01:42
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar spoke over the phone with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, and discussed the issue of ensuring safe transportation of Turkish Armed Forces A400M aircraft and commercial ships waiting in Ukrainian ports to Turkey, the Turkish Defense Ministry has said, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

Akar emphasized the need for a ceasefire declaration and that Turkey will continue to do its part in peace building and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, as it has done so far, the statement said.

