Erdogan to discuss ‘grain corridor’ from Ukraine with Putin, Zelensky

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said he planned to hold talks next week with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky to discuss safe grain exports from Ukraine, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"There is a war going on between Ukraine and Russia, and we know that agricultural products come from these countries to a large extent," he said. "At this stage, we have no problems with this, we have 5 million tons of wheat in our warehouses, but we would like to increase these volumes."

"We will take part in the work not only for ourselves but also for third countries," he continued. "Negotiations are ongoing. In the coming week we will discuss what steps can be taken, with Zelensky and Putin.".