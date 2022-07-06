Türkiye, Italy sign 9 bilateral cooperation agreements

Türkiye and Italy have signed nine bilateral cooperation agreements in several areas, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after he and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi held the third intergovernmental summit between the two countries, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

In his speech in the Italian Senate in May, Draghi commented on his plan to travel to Turkey and the purpose of his visit, stating: "I will be in Ankara for the bilateral summit with Türkiye at the beginning of July, the first such summit to be held in 10 years. At this meeting, we will discuss the negotiation and diplomatic possibilities of the conflict in Ukraine and the strengthening of relations between Italy and Türkiye."

According to a statement released by Draghi's office before his trip to Türkiye, "The meeting is part of the comprehensive revitalization of the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, which is already very intense on various fronts. Especially after the start of the war in Ukraine, the contacts between the foreign ministries of the two countries continue uninterrupted."

The intergovernmental summit between Italy and Türkiye had been held twice before, in 2008 and 2012. Italy's ministers of foreign affairs, interior, defense, economic development and ecological transformation also attend the summit being held for the third time in Ankara.

At the summit, international agenda items such as the situation in Ukraine, the related food crisis and Libya will be discussed. In addition, migrant boats arriving from Turkey to Italy will also be among the priority issues. The Italian government has stated that in 2021, the number of migrants arriving in Italy via Türkiye from the Eastern Mediterranean route more than tripled.

In the intergovernmental meeting, it was stated that the sides plan to sign agreements and memorandums of understanding in many areas, from sustainable development to the recognition of driving licenses, and that Rome and Ankara aim to cooperate in an array of fields, from foreign relations and defense to supporting micro, small and medium enterprises.

Draghi's office emphasized that Rome has been working for many years to encourage the adoption of a constructive approach towards Türkiye within the EU, adding that the summit in Ankara is an important opportunity to strengthen the dialogue with Europe.