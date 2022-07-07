Turkish, Ukrainian top diplomats discuss grain corridor

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu discussed the Ukraine crisis and the issue of food security in a bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the G-20 ministerial meeting in Bali on Thursday, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Cavushoglu and Sergey Lavrov had a thorough exchange on international and regional affairs with particular emphasis on the situation in Ukraine, the ministry's statement said.

"The importance was emphasized of further coordination ... to ensure the safety of civilians and economic operators in Ukraine, including foreign ones," the ministry said, adding that issues including interaction in the Black Sea were also touched upon.

"The ministers expressed satisfaction with the dynamics of the political dialogue between our countries at the highest and high level in 2022. They confirmed their readiness to continue close contacts between the leadership of Russia and Türkiye, including in the face-to-face format," the statement said.