Iran, Turkiye presidents hold talks behind closed doors

TEHRAN, Iran, July 19. The talks between the presidents of Iran and Turkiye Ebrahim Raisi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan are being held in Tehran, behind closed doors, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The Turkish president arrived in the Iranian capital late Monday, leading a big delegation, which also included several ministers from his cabinet.

He received an official welcome from Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday at the Saadabad Palace.

Erdogan is scheduled to attend the seventh meeting of the Iran-Turkey Supreme Cooperation Council.