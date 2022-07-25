Grain corridor agreement once again demonstrates Türkiye's role in global issues - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Our contribution to this historic success [grain corridor from Ukraine] has once again demonstrated the importance of the role that Turkey can play in global issues, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the TRT TV channel, Trend reports.

"We have been in constant contact for a long time and held talks on this issue. As a result, we reached the signing in Istanbul of an agreement on the safe export of Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea," he said.

According to the President of Türkiye, the successful implementation of the plan will begin to reduce the consequences of the global food crisis, which has reached serious proportions.

"Prices will continue to fall, the pressure on the less developed countries will decrease, as a result, the problem of hunger will be eliminated," he said.

At the same time, Erdogan called on the parties to the agreement to adhere to the obligations assumed in connection with the grain corridor.