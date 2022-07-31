Erdogan deserves nomination for Nobel Peace Prize - former US Defense Department adviser

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Former US Department of Defense (Pentagon) adviser Dov S. Zakheim, drawing attention to the political successes of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the export of Ukrainian grain and immigration, said that Erdogan's candidacy deserves a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, Trend reports.

Zackheim, who continues to work at various think tanks, wrote an op-ed for The Hill newspaper titled "The triumph of Türkiye’s Erdogan".

The author in this article emphasizes that the Turkish president is described by some politicians as "unpredictable", but despite this, Erdogan, in cooperation with the United Nations, achieved a compromise between Russia and Ukraine on the issue of exporting grain through the Black Sea. He was able to mediate an agreement that allowed the delivery of grain from the ports of Ukraine.

Zackheim noted that as a result of the situation in Ukraine, millions of people in the world faced the threat of starvation. It threatened with starvation.

"Thanks to the grain shipment agreement signed in Istanbul, Russia can also export food and fertilizer. This agreement has saved many lives", Zackheim wrote.

Noting that Turkish President Erdogan was praised for his role in signing the grain deal in Istanbul, Zackheim adds, "There can be little doubt that the grain agreement represents a major triumph for the Turkish president."

Emphasizing that President Erdogan has done the impossible by maintaining good relations with both Ukraine and Russia, Zackheim writes: "Erdogan deserves at least a Nobel Peace Prize nomination."