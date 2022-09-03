Erdogan tells Putin Türkiye can mediate in Ukraine nuclear plant standoff

Türkiye can mediate in a standoff over Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station which is occupied by Moscow’s troops, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sept. 3., Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

"President Erdogan stated that Türkiye can play a facilitator role in the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, as they did in the grain deal," the Turkish presidency said, referring to a grain export agreement signed in July by Kyiv and Moscow with the United Nations and Türkiye as guarantors.

Last month, Erdoğan warned of the danger of a nuclear disaster when he visited Lviv for talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We are worried. We do not want another Chernobyl," the Turkish leader had said.