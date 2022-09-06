Greece is not Türkiye’s equal economically or militarily - Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said Greece was not Türkiye’s equal politically, economically or militarily, amid heightened tension between the two NATO allies, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

“I would like to make the following reminder about Greece. Greece is not at our level, as it is not our equal politically, economically, or militarily,” Erdogan told a televised address after chairing a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye and Greece have been at odds over issues ranging from overflights and the status of Aegean islands to maritime boundaries and hydrocarbon resources in the Mediterranean, as well as ethnically split Cyprus.

Meanwhile, the president also touched upon his upcoming three-day Balkan tour including Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia and Croatia.

"As Türkiye, the representative of peace, tranquility, development, and equity in this region where tensions have recently risen, we continue to fulfill our duties," he added.

Erdogan also expressed solidarity with Pakistan, where floods have killed over 1,300 people besides damaging swathes of agricultural land, leaving millions homeless and destroying infrastructure, saying: "We could not remain indifferent in the face of this problem, which causes many (other) problems."

He added: "50,000 tents, 100,000 food and cleaning materials were prepared to be sent to the region. As of today, 11 planes, and two kindness trains have moved to the region. The third train leaves tomorrow," he added.

The president said Ankara will continue to extend help "until Pakistan heals its wounds."